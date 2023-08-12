GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.71% of Gentherm worth $34,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after buying an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 169.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

