GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 325,825 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 325,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AppFolio by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $131,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $172.44 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.02 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

