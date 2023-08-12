GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 76,349 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,349 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Churchill Downs worth $48,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,568,000 after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $7,098,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.
Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $123.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
