H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. H.B. Fuller comprises approximately 1.7% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth $996,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

FUL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.61. 286,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,143,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,143,144.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,198 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

H.B. Fuller Profile

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

