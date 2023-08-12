Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAE. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.67.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. 235,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,968. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

