Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 34,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 8,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

