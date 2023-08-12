Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HALO. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.27.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 933,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,141. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.58. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $26,624,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.