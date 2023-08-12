Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.00

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.58), with a volume of 22000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.60 ($0.60).
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £150.07 million, a PE ratio of -253.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.68.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.67%.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
