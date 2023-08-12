Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.1 %

HROWL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

