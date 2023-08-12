Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in July

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harvia Oyj Stock Performance

HRVFF remained flat at C$19.30 during trading hours on Friday. Harvia Oyj has a 1-year low of C$19.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Handelsbanken cut shares of Harvia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric heaters, sauna controls, and wood burning heaters; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna benches; doors and glass products; hot tubs; infrared cabins and infrared heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.

