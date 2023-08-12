Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,465,000 after buying an additional 7,575,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 35.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,133,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $69,936,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.