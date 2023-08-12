HC Wainwright Comments on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $345.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

