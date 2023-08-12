HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 445.45% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HARP opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 620.00% and a negative net margin of 86.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.