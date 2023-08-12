HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) PT Raised to $80.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCI

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 114,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $504.30 million, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $129.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $283,986.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,277.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,479.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $283,986.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,277.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after buying an additional 136,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HCI Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.