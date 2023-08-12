HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,144 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,159,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,542,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,039,000 after acquiring an additional 764,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $66.32 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.