Head to Head Analysis: Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Heaven Group and Golden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $50.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.45%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.3% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment 4.36% 13.74% 3.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Golden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $1.12 billion 1.00 $82.35 million $1.58 24.55

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Golden Heaven Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities. The Nevada Locals Casinos segment consists of casino properties that cater to local customers. The Maryland Casino Resort segment operates Rocky Gap casino resort, including various food and beverage outlets, signature golf course, spa, and pool. The Nevada Taverns segment comprises food and beverage operations, and the slot machines, as well as provides a casual and upscale environment catering to local patrons offering food, craft beer, and other alcoholic beverages. The Distributed Gaming segment operates slot machines and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

