Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 26,050 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,050 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 8.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,271,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,277,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

