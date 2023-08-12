Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.7 days.

Heidelberg Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLBZF remained flat at $83.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. Heidelberg Materials has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

