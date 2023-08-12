Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.7 days.
Heidelberg Materials Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HLBZF remained flat at $83.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. Heidelberg Materials has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $83.30.
About Heidelberg Materials
