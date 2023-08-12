Helga Houston Sells 12,280 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

