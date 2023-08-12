Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $136.23

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.23 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 140.34 ($1.79). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79), with a volume of 46,696 shares trading hands.

Henderson EuroTrust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £291.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2,295.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

