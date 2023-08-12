Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $169.16

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.16 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 165.50 ($2.12). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.15), with a volume of 248,301 shares.

Henderson International Income Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £324.84 million and a PE ratio of 2,367.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.50.

Henderson International Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Henderson International Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

