Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

