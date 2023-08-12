Héroux-Devtek Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.50 million.
Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$15.91 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$11.20 and a 1 year high of C$16.61. The firm has a market cap of C$541.10 million, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.01.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
