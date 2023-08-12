Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.