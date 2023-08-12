Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at JMP Securities

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hippo Trading Down 6.2 %

HIPO stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. Hippo has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 240.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.30%. Research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 163.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 182.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 106,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 102.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,011,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 511,007 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

