Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at JMP Securities

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Hippo Trading Down 6.2 %
HIPO stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. Hippo has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $27.25.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 240.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.30%. Research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hippo
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
