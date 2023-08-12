HitBTC Token Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $612,487.22 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

