HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.22), Zacks reports. HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$4.83 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.12 and a one year high of C$13.25. The company has a market cap of C$156.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

