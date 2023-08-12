Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.45

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.45 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 82.80 ($1.06). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 80.85 ($1.03), with a volume of 398,638 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 4.5 %

About Hochschild Mining

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £434.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.