Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.45

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.45 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 82.80 ($1.06). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 80.85 ($1.03), with a volume of 398,638 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, April 21st.
View Our Latest Report on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Trading Up 4.5 %
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.