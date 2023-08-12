Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Announces Earnings Results

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Holley updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Holley Stock Up 6.3 %
NYSE:HLLY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,035. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $934.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Institutional Trading of Holley
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Holley Company Profile
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
