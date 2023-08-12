Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Increased to $8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $6.25 to $8.25 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLLY. Bank of America raised shares of Holley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Holley alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HLLY

Holley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,626. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.61 million. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 405,570 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Holley by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Holley by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 29,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.