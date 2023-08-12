Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLLY. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. 1,504,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $934.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.39. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.61 million. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Holley in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Holley in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

