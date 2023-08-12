Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $190.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,531. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.76.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

