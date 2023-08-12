Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.78

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.78 and traded as high as $21.23. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 37,712 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $232.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -149.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 330,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 138.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 459,632 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

