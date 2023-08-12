Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,226. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

