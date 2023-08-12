Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Trading 5.1% Higher

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. 799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hoshizaki from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSHZY

Hoshizaki Price Performance

Hoshizaki Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

(Get Free Report)

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.