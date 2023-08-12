Howard W. Smith III Sells 20,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD opened at $88.51 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $115.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

WD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $32,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

