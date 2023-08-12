Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Sells £373,762.18 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston sold 50,714 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.42), for a total value of £373,762.18 ($477,651.35).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £155.10 ($198.21).

On Monday, June 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.66) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($190.62).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 753 ($9.62) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 472.20 ($6.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 757.80 ($9.68). The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.27, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 682.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 688.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 2,837.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.97) to GBX 755 ($9.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 751.25 ($9.60).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

