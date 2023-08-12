HSBC Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to Hold

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMWYY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $36.53 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

