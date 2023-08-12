Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Short Interest Up 373.3% in July

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,400 shares, an increase of 373.3% from the July 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HUMDF opened at C$0.20 on Friday. Hua Medicine has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Company Profile

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. operates as a drug development company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of diabetes in China. It develops Dorzagliatin or HMS5552, an oral drug for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D); and Dorzagliatin in combination with Metformin, Sitagliptin, and Empagliflozin for treatment of T2D.

