Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 44,334 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 22,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 64,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

