Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $455.26 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.