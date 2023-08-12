Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.9% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

APD stock opened at $288.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

