Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises about 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 113,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

