Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,491,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 522.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 62,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $862,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

