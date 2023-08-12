Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 906,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Humana by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,709,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.89.

Humana Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.91. 657,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,486. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.37 and a 200 day moving average of $490.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

