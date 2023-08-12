Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Raised by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.91. The stock had a trading volume of 657,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.62. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.89.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

