Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) EVP Paul G. Heller Sells 23,817 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANL opened at $24.02 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

