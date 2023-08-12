Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Insider Helga Houston Sells 12,280 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBANL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

