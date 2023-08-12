iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC lowered shares of iA Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of IAFNF opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.64. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

