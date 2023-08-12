iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Desjardins cut iA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$80.75.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$88.50 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$67.43 and a 1 year high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.41. The company has a market cap of C$9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 9.4507187 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00. In other iA Financial news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total value of C$434,246.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,418. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

